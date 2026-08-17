Prominent anti-war politician Lev Shlosberg sentenced to 11 years behind bars for speaking out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

As noted by Mediazona, Shlosberg began by describing the case against him as a purely political exercise rather than a legal proceeding:

“The accused is not obliged to prove his innocence. Both the prosecution and the court are well aware that I am innocent... Why does the prosecution persist with an unjust charge, and why does the court, in rejecting practically all the defence’s motions, do everything possible to prevent new evidence of my innocence from emerging? Because this is a political criminal case. What is the essence and purpose of a political criminal case? In a political trial, establishing the truth is not the objective. The sole objective is to punish a person for their political, social, and civic stance, often simply for the fact that they disagree with the authorities. A political criminal case lacks any genuine legal substance. It is an imitation of investigation and justice designed to achieve a patently unlawful objective.”

Addressing his calls for a ceasefire — the action cited to “prove” the prosecution’s charge of “discrediting” the Russian army — Shlosberg spoke about the human cost of the war and the Russian state’s disregard for human life:

"No state reorganisation, no political reshaping of the world is worth the deaths of so many people. For them, everything is over. They have no future. They are dead… My position is that it is now necessary to reach two agreements simultaneously. The first is a ceasefire agreement… The only pressing task today is stopping the killing of people and moving to political dialogue. We cannot say right now how long this political dialogue will last or how it will end. But every day of this dialogue saves thousands upon thousands of lives. Politicians must think about this. Historians, in my view, must also think about this. Because the victims of past wars are dead forever, and no one will return. But the people alive today can remain alive if this agreement is signed. Who will defend a military man’s right to life in our country today? Who will defend a mother and father’s right to see their son alive? Who will defend a wife’s right to a family with a living husband? …The legislation of the Russian Federation is being applied today in such a way that a person demanding the preservation of human life, demanding compassion and political accountability, is accused of discrediting the armed forces. Meanwhile, people demanding the continuation of bloodshed are paraded by the prosecution and the court as disinterested witnesses for the state. This is how evil tries to force good out of the country’s life.”

Shlosberg also challenged the court itself, warning that turning the law into a political weapon would carry historical consequences.

“Since 2021, security structures in our country have been granted de facto political powers, leading to a sharp rise in disenfranchisement, lawlessness, and tyranny. Granting security forces political power...has stripped Russian courts of their independence. Laws that directly diminish and abolish the constitutional rights and freedoms of man and citizen have, in strict accordance with their design, become tools for the extrajudicial persecution of citizens by the state. Law and justice have drifted further apart than at any point in the post-Soviet era. Anti-legal law destroys a state faster than rust destroys metal. The destruction of judicial power is tantamount to the destruction of the state itself. The absence of justice is a diagnosis: the state has abandoned the judicial protection of human and civil rights and freedoms.”

Shlosberg closed his address by voicing the historical certainty that the current era of repression will eventually end.

“Over three and a half decades, Russia has journeyed from elation to despair, from hope to disillusionment, from the euphoria of sudden freedom to the fear of freedom. It is out of these despairs, disillusionments, and fears that our present time has developed… Russia has paid more than enough for its lack of freedom. But, evidently, more must be paid. Ahead of us lies a new window of historical opportunity. We do not know when it will open, when the light will become strong enough to push back and dispel the gloom. But it will undoubtedly happen, because the laws of history, like the laws of nature, are stronger than the voluntarism of temporary rulers. No one in history has ever managed to cheat time. Unlike good, evil has no access to immortality.”

As he delivered his final sentences, the judge interjected one last time, demanding that Shlosberg speak only for himself. However, he was able to finish his thought: