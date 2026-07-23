Russia moves to suspend property rights for exiled citizens convicted of “discrediting” the army

Russia’s State Duma has passed a bill that would allow the state to suspend the property rights of Russian citizens convicted in absentia, effectively opening up a “legal” pathway for the state to confiscate the property of political dissidents who have fled abroad. The bill introduces restrictions against Russians who have been convicted at home under criminal statutes or found guilty of administrative offenses against the security of the Russian state. Such offenses include violations of Russia’s “foreign agent” laws, calls to violate the country’s territorial integrity, calls for sanctions against Russia, and “discrediting” the Russian armed forces.

Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the measure targets “extremists, traitors to our Motherland, those who for years have tried to do everything to destroy our state, justify Nazism, and insult our soldiers and officers while hiding from punishment in other countries.”

Russia uses the “foreign agent” label for people and organizations it claims are under foreign influence. The designation carries strict reporting requirements and has been widely used against independent journalists, activists, and critics of the Kremlin. The offense of “discrediting” the army was introduced after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is used to punish those who engage in criticism of Russia’s military or the war.

The “restrictive measures” listed in the bill include:

suspending registration of property rights in Russia;

freezing and blocking bank accounts and property;

restricting the right to drive vehicles;

cancelling access to online state and municipal services;

barring state registration as an individual entrepreneur .

In May, the State Duma passed a separate bill allowing Russian authorities to seize the property of citizens who have left the country. The measure will apply to people who commit offenses “against Russia’s interests” under several articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses, including violations of rules governing “foreign agents” and the dissemination of “extremist materials.”

That law is set to take effect on Sept. 1, 2026.