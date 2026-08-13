Russia launches full-scale online marketplace for military and dual-use goods as Ukrainian attacks against e-commerce warehouses continue

Russia’s Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies is moving the Roy.Market marketplace for dual-use goods — effectively military goods — from pilot mode into full operation, opening the platform to outside sellers, the center’s board chairman, Andrei Bezrukov, told the Kremlin-aligned newspaper Kommersant.

Since Aug. 1, the platform has been running on a new IT system designed to help sellers to connect up at scale. Sellers are now able to list goods, change prices, monitor inventory, and handle documents through their personal accounts.

Roy.Market was launched in early 2025. During the pilot phase, the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies built out the platform’s logistics and tested out a specialized supply model.

In addition to drone components, the storefront already includes 3D printers, fiber-optic spools, antennas, and chargers — equipment that is used to assemble and maintain drones in the field. By 2027, the center expects to expand the catalog to more than 10,000 items by adding manufacturers of uniforms, protective equipment, and body armor.

The center is counting on attracting sellers who were already working on Wildberries and Ozon, Russia’s largest online marketplaces, but who face restrictions on selling military goods. Wildberries, for example, bans the sale of ready-made military gear and the fabrics that are used to produce it. Roy.Market, however, operates differently from civilian marketplaces.

The platform’s commission on turnover will be “significantly lower” than on mass-market services, though sellers will have to pay for logistics themselves. For comparison, according to Russia’s Association of E-Commerce Representatives, Wildberries’ average commission in 2025 was 21.3%, while Ozon’s was 22.9%, depending on the category of goods. Amid ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian logistics centers, in early August Ozon began moving expensive goods from warehouses to pickup points. Shortly before that, its insurance partner, Ingosstrakh, raised the rate for insurance against drone attacks by a factor of 3.3.

The center is moving Roy.Market logistics to a distributed 4PL model under which goods can be stored by the seller or remain in existing logistics chains until an order is placed. The center said the model is intended to expand the geography of deliveries without creating its own warehouses in order to reduce risks from concentrating inventory in one place.

User access to the platform remains closed and is available only through individual authorization. The new version has expanded catalog search and added up-to-date information on prices, availability, and delivery times. It also added a third-party payment function allowing a completed shopping cart to be sent by link to someone willing to pay for it. The center wants to bring charitable foundations into that system.

The Roy.Market catalog will not be built only by its sellers. If a relevant product or manufacturer is not on the platform, customers will be able to submit a request to the marketplace team that others be added.