Drone attack sparks 62,000 sq m fire at Wildberries warehouse in Penza, prompting evacuation of more than 200 staff

Four people were injured in the attack. Three were discharged after receiving medical care, while one remains in hospital under medical supervision. No fatalities have been reported.

More than 100 emergency services personnel and rescue workers are involved in fighting the fire, with over 50 units of equipment and two fire trains deployed. Authorities are also awaiting the arrival of emergency aviation.

The press office of the merged company Wildberries and Russ stated that the receipt of supplies and dispatch of orders had been redirected to other logistics facilities.

On the same day, the company reported a fire following a drone attack on a Wildberries logistics facility in Sarapul, located roughly 1,200 kilometers east of Moscow in the Udmurt Republic. Staff had been evacuated in advance, and no one was injured. Due to the fire, authorities closed traffic in a section of the Izhevsk highway where the warehouse is located. Currently, the only way out of the city is via the Nechkinsky highway.

Using photographs from eyewitnesses, the independent publication Astra geolocated another fire, this one at a Wildberries sorting center in the village of Zamulyanka, Perm Region. Neither the company nor regional authorities had commented on this information as of the time of publication.