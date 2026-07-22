More Wildberries warehouses on fire in Russia after Ukrainian drone strikes

Four days after Ukrainian drones struck warehouse facilities in central Russia, sites in the south of the country came under attack. Overnight into July 22, warehouses in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai and Stavropol Krai were hit, along with a nearby oil depot.

As Krasnodar Krai governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported on Telegram, “Ten people were injured in the attack on the warehouse complex in Krasnodar. Three are in serious condition, one is in moderate condition… The warehouse continues to deal with the aftermath of the night attack and fight the fire.” UAV debris also struck two apartment buildings in Krasnodar and two private homes in the stanitsa (village) of Dinskaya, the governor wrote.