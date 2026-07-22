More Wildberries warehouses on fire in Russia after Ukrainian drone strikes

Four days after Ukrainian drones struck warehouse facilities in central Russia, sites in the south of the country came under attack. Overnight into July 22, warehouses in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai and Stavropol Krai were hit, along with a nearby oil depot.
As Krasnodar Krai governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported on Telegram, “Ten people were injured in the attack on the warehouse complex in Krasnodar. Three are in serious condition, one is in moderate condition… The warehouse continues to deal with the aftermath of the night attack and fight the fire.” UAV debris also struck two apartment buildings in Krasnodar and two private homes in the stanitsa (village) of Dinskaya, the governor wrote.
Vladimir Vladimirov, the governor of the neighboring Stavropol Krai, also reported a drone attack on a warehouse complex located “on the outskirts of Nevinnomyssk.” Five people are reported injured.
Wildberries founder Tatyana Kim confirmed on her Telegram channel that the company’s logistics centers in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk (Stavropol Krai) had been struck.
In addition, Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+ reports that an oil depot in the southern Russian town of Armavir was also struck.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the strikes on logistics hubs in Russia’s Krasnodar and Stavropol regions, saying the warehouses had been “used to supply the Russian military with drone components, navigation equipment, and gear.”
Overnight into July 18, Ukrainian drones struck Wildberries warehouses in Kotovsk, Tambov Region, and Elektrostal, Moscow Region. Seven workers were killed in Kotovsk and one in Elektrostal. Dozens more were injured. In those instances, Zelensky stated that the marketplace’s logistics centers had been used by Russia “to supply sanctioned components for the production of drones and navigation equipment.”