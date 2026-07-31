Ukraine strikes Wildberries warehouses in Tatarstan and Volgograd, along with oil refineries

At least six people were injured in overnight drone strikes on Russia’s Volgograd and Rostov regions. In Volgograd, a Wildberries logistics complex, along with a separate facility connected with the fuel and energy sector (reportedly an oil refinery), caught fire. In Tatarstan, authorities reported attacks on a logistics center in Zelenodolsk and an industrial hub in Nizhnekamsk.

In addition, in Volgograd, an apartment building in the city’s Traktorozavodsky district and a private house in the Krasnoarmeysky district were damaged. Fires broke out at a fuel-and-energy sector facility in the south of the city and at warehouse premises in the Dzerzhinsky district, said Governor Andrei Bocharov. Five people were hospitalized; authorities did not comment on their condition.

The Insider analyzed data from the NASA FIRMS fire monitoring system. At 4:39 a.m. Moscow time on July 31, four thermal anomalies were recorded in the industrial zone of Volgograd’s Dzerzhinsky district. In addition to the Wildberries center, the area houses other industrial facilities, including a drilling equipment plant, the Reemtsma-Volga tobacco factory, a wholesale depot, and the site of a former motor plant.