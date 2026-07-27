Andrea Pirlo dropped from Italian national team coaching talks after Russian betting company sponsorship deal

Pirlo became a global ambassador for Fonbet in October 2025. Under the partnership, he was tasked with representing the betting company in international markets, taking part in its events, and helping promote Russian sport. Fonbet said at the time that the contract with the well-known Italian footballer was meant to show that global stars were willing to work with Russian companies despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“The signing of a figure such as Andrea Pirlo is an undeniable victory not only for Fonbet but for all Russian sport,” the company said. “It is extremely important for us to show that even in conditions of almost complete isolation, world-class stars are ready to openly cooperate with Russian companies and help promote and popularize domestic sport both inside Russia and abroad. Thanks to this cooperation, we will be able to raise the prestige of our domestic competitions, gain a new audience, and inspire people not only in Russia and the CIS, but around the world. We are confident that each of his visits to Russia will be a true celebration for thousands of fans.”

Pirlo’s trip to Moscow this past May brought additional criticism. Together with fellow 2006 World Cup winner Marco Materazzi, the former AC Milan and Juventus midfielder took part in a gala match and autograph session during Football Day at Luzhniki Stadium, then attended the Super Final of the Russian Cup between Spartak Moscow and Krasnodar, an event sponsored by Fonbet. The visit took place amid another wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine, drawing outrage from Ukrainian athletes and European politicians.