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World Gymnastics allows Russian athletes to compete under national flag and anthem for the first time since 2022

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A gymnast performing on the pommel horse at the artistic gymnastics team competition junior final at the Russian Championships in 2026. Photo: E. Mikhaylova / Russian Gymnastics Federation

A gymnast performing on the pommel horse at the artistic gymnastics team competition junior final at the Russian Championships in 2026. Photo: E. Mikhaylova / Russian Gymnastics Federation

World Gymnastics, the international governing body for the sport, has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their national flags and anthems, according to a statement on the Russian Gymnastics Federation’s website. The ban had been in place since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The decision applies to all five disciplines overseen by the federation: artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, acrobatic gymnastics, and aerobic gymnastics.

Russian athletes are expected to compete under their flag and anthem for the first time at the acrobatic gymnastics World Cup stages in Bulgaria from May 29 to 31.

Since early 2024, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been allowed to return to competition as “neutral” athletes and take part in qualifying events for the 2024 Summer Olympics. The easing of restrictions in gymnastics comes amid a broader move by international sports bodies toward fully reinstating Russian and Belarusian athletes in global competition.

In a parallel development, the United World Wrestling federation (UWW) lifted all restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes on May 15. World Aquatics also ended its neutral status rules in April, allowing senior Russian and Belarusian swimmers to compete in national colors and have their anthems played.

Prior to the UWW’s decision, the International Olympic Committee recommended allowing Belarusian athletes to compete, saying that as it “continues to navigate the ever-increasing complex realities and consequences of the current geopolitical context, including the rising number of wars and conflicts, and amidst growing global instability, it must uphold its mission to preserve a values-based and truly global sporting platform that provides hope to the world.”

The IOC’s decision notably did not apply to athletes with a Russian passport. “Whilst the ROC has held constructive exchanges with the IOC on its suspension, it remains suspended while the IOC Legal Affairs Commission continues to review the matter,” the Committee said in a press release on May 7.

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