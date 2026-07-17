Far-right AfD member Noah Krieger announces plans for “German” anti-drone battalion in the Russian army

“As I promised, in the near future I will create our so-called German battalion. Everything is official, and there we will be able to defend our German values,” Krieger wrote on Instagram.

He invited interested volunteers to travel to Russia to discuss joining the unit, listing its proposed principles:

“The values we honor: no drugs, no homosexuals. Party affiliation, nationality, or religion do not matter. Knowledge of German is desirable. Our unit will not be directly on the front line; rather, we will be responsible for drones. Combat experience would be an advantage. We need people who can use their heads. We will not have to kill people here; our war is against drones.”

Krieger claimed that those who “love German values and culture” and want to become “proud and honorable German warriors” would be able to join the battalion. He accompanied the post with the Prussian military motto “Gott mit uns” — “God with us” — which was stamped on the belt buckles of German soldiers fighting in World Wars I and II.

In another post, Krieger used the slogan “Meine Ehre heißt Treue” — “My honor is loyalty” — the motto of the SS. He said he was loyal to his origins and to his “new country,” promising “to build bridges where others dig trenches.”

Several days before announcing the creation of the battalion, Krieger posted a photo of a medal titled “For Military Valor,” along with a certificate. The medal shown is a public award, not a state or departmental one. A medal with that name was established in 2000 by the Russian veterans’ organization “Combat Brotherhood.” It is awarded to military personnel, veterans, and civilians for courage and valor shown in defending the country.

Krieger’s certificate, however, was issued in the name of the commander of the Storm detachment. According to the document, Noah Wolf Krieger was awarded the medal by an order dated July 1, 2026. It is unclear whether he received the official Combat Brotherhood medal or whether the detachment used the public award and its certificate form on its own initiative.