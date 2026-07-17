Far-right AfD member Noah Krieger announces plans for “German” anti-drone battalion in the Russian army

Noah Krieger (birth name Murad Dadaev), a member of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany party, has announced his intention to create a battalion made up of German citizens who wish to take up arms for the Russian side in the ongoing war in Ukraine. The unit will be called “Krieger” and, according to its founder, will mainly focus on combating drones. Krieger has previously said he is taking part in the war against Ukraine.
“As I promised, in the near future I will create our so-called German battalion. Everything is official, and there we will be able to defend our German values,” Krieger wrote on Instagram.
He invited interested volunteers to travel to Russia to discuss joining the unit, listing its proposed principles:
“The values we honor: no drugs, no homosexuals. Party affiliation, nationality, or religion do not matter. Knowledge of German is desirable. Our unit will not be directly on the front line; rather, we will be responsible for drones. Combat experience would be an advantage. We need people who can use their heads. We will not have to kill people here; our war is against drones.”
Krieger claimed that those who “love German values and culture” and want to become “proud and honorable German warriors” would be able to join the battalion. He accompanied the post with the Prussian military motto “Gott mit uns” — “God with us” — which was stamped on the belt buckles of German soldiers fighting in World Wars I and II.
In another post, Krieger used the slogan “Meine Ehre heißt Treue” — “My honor is loyalty” — the motto of the SS. He said he was loyal to his origins and to his “new country,” promising “to build bridges where others dig trenches.”
Several days before announcing the creation of the battalion, Krieger posted a photo of a medal titled “For Military Valor,” along with a certificate. The medal shown is a public award, not a state or departmental one. A medal with that name was established in 2000 by the Russian veterans’ organization “Combat Brotherhood.” It is awarded to military personnel, veterans, and civilians for courage and valor shown in defending the country.
Krieger’s certificate, however, was issued in the name of the commander of the Storm detachment. According to the document, Noah Wolf Krieger was awarded the medal by an order dated July 1, 2026. It is unclear whether he received the official Combat Brotherhood medal or whether the detachment used the public award and its certificate form on its own initiative.
Krieger has previously claimed he is fighting against Ukraine on Russia’s side in the war, and he has posted photos and videos of himself in military uniform with weapons. One of his Instagram stories showed a geolocation tag indicating Bakhmut.
Krieger was the subject of an investigation by the independent Russian publication Important Stories and the German outlet Correctiv, which found that the man using that name is in fact Murad Dadaev, a native of Chechnya who promoted pro-Russian and far-right views in the AfD. He visited Chechnya earlier this spring, meeting with senior regional officials and security officers. While there, he gave the republic’s Deputy Prime Minister, Akhmed Dudaev, a Luftwaffe dagger bearing a swastika.
After the trip, the AfD branch in Lower Saxony began proceedings to expel Krieger/Dadaev from the party, but no public announcement has been made that the process was completed.