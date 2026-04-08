Far-right AfD member Noah Krieger to be expelled from party following trip to Chechnya

Krieger also met with Zamid Chalaev, commander of the Akhmat Kadyrov Police Special Regiment. Chalaev has been linked by the media to extrajudicial killings in the region. In addition, Krieger participated in an automatic rifle training session with Chechen special forces instructor Husen Alkhanov.

It is unknown whether Krieger-Dadaev remains in Chechnya or if he plans to return to Germany. He previously claimed to hold dual citizenship of Russia and Germany.

This past December, Noah Krieger was the subject of an investigation by IStories and Correctiv. Journalists established that Krieger’s real name is Murad Dadaev and that he is a native of Chechnya. He used to promote pro-Kremlin narratives within the AfD and ran a popular Instagram blog. After the investigation was published, he was evicted from a rented villa in Hanover, where local party cell meetings were held. As it turned out, he had not been paying rent and had occupied the building without the owner’s consent.

Murad's brother, Suleyman Dadaev, was convicted in Austria in the case of the murder of former Kadyrov bodyguard Umar Israilov, who was killed in Vienna in 2009. According to IStories, in Germany Krieger also maintained contacts with members of the Chechen diaspora who are connected to Kadyrov’s circle and criminal networks.

In 2025, the AfD had already taken disciplinary measures against other party members over their ties to Russia. Hamburg parliament member Robert Risch was expelled from the faction after attending a congress of far-right and neo-Nazi organizations in Saint Petersburg that was organized by billionaire Konstantin Malofeev, who helped sponsor the Russian forces that invaded Crimea and Donbas in 2014.