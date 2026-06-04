Far-right AfD politicians attend St. Petersburg Economic Forum as ex-German Chancellor Schröder spotted in Moscow

German politicians from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party are attending the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Among them is Markus Frohnmaier, a Bundestag lawmaker and head of the party’s branch in the state of Baden-Württemberg.

Frohnmaier acknowledged that his trip to Russia is viewed as “a sensitive issue”: “Germany needs a policy that once again puts greater focus on [energy] supply security, competitiveness, and the interests of its own citizens,” Frohnmaier said. “My participation, however, does not mean approval of the war in Ukraine.”

At SPIEF, Frohnmaier met with Alexei Miller, CEO of Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom. The news agency Interfax quoted the AfD legislator as saying Germany needs to consider “all possible options,” including resuming operations of the Nord Stream pipeline and restoring trade and economic relations with Russia.