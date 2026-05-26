German far-right AfD party leading local elections in Saxony-Anhalt calls for Russian classes to return to schools

The AfD could come to power for the first time in Saxony-Anhalt, an eastern state that was formerly part of East Germany, according to a recent report by Deutsche Welle, citing polling data. Several months ahead of the September elections to the state parliament, the party’s support stands at about 41%.

That level of popularity could allow it to form a one-party government. The current governing coalition in the 97-seat Landtag, or state parliament, consists of the Social Democrats, the Free Democrats, and the Christian Democrats. By number of seats, the AfD currently ranks second with 23, behind the Christian Democratic Union, which has 40.

At the regional level, the far-right party has been classified as a “confirmed right-wing extremist” organization by the regional branch of the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Germany’s domestic intelligence body. Law enforcement authorities have accused the AfD of contradicting the basic principles of Germany’s democratic order, including by promoting a concept of “the people” based on ethnic origin rather than legal equality. The party, in turn, called the decision politicized.

Dmitri Stratievski, a political analyst and director of the Berlin Center for East European Studies, told The Insider that AfD’s rise to power in one region would be a “serious problem” at the federal level.