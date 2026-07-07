Member of Germany’s far-right AfD Noah Krieger says he is fighting for Russia against Ukraine, posts photos from Bakhmut

Late last year, Noah Krieger became the subject of an investigation by the Russian outlet Important Stories and the German investigative outlet Correctiv, which found that the person using that name is Murad Dadaev, a native of Chechnya. He joined the AfD, promoted pro-Russian and far-right views within the party, posted Nazi kitsch, praised Vladimir Putin, and maintained ties with people close to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

In March, Krieger traveled to Chechnya, where he met with several high-level regional figures: Chechen deputy prime minister Akhmed Dudaev, Akhmat Kadyrov Special Police Regiment commander Zamid Chalaev, and police official Khusen Alkhanov. Krieger also attended a session of the Chechen parliament where Kadyrov himself was present. Judging by Instagram posts, Krieger gifted deputy prime minister Dudaev a Nazi-era Luftwaffe dagger bearing a swastika.