Russian government says fuel supplies are sufficient and blames gas station lines on panic buying as Ukraine’s strike campaign continues

Russia has enough fuel for the domestic market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak recently claimed, arguing that panic buying has artificially increased demand by about 20% to 30%.

“The system’s logistics links are now being reconfigured to meet current needs,” Novak said. “Balancing the market will take some time.”

At the same time, the Kremlin is considering temporarily banning diesel exports by producers in order to redirect additional volumes to the domestic market. Novak said the issue would be discussed at a meeting later in the day. The ban could last several months.

Authorities had earlier introduced a full ban on gasoline and jet fuel exports and prepared changes to tax legislation intended to encourage an increase in the provision of domestic fuel supplies. Oil companies, the government says, have boosted production and deliveries, while scheduled refinery maintenance has been postponed.

Despite official claims that fuel reserves are sufficient, reports of disruptions, lines, limits on gasoline sales, and bans on selling fuel into canisters have come from more than 80 Russian regions.

According to The Insider’s calculations, as of June 25, official regionwide fuel-sale restrictions were in place in 32 Russian regions, as well as in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine. Including local measures in individual cities, districts, and towns, official restrictions had been recorded in 43 regions and occupied territories. In all, restrictions or disruptions had been reported in at least 83 regions and occupied territories.