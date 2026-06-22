Reports
Analytics
Investigations

OIL

97.22

USD

73.77

EUR

84.59

Donate
We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions.

209

 

 

 

 

News

Gasoline production in Russia falls by 25% after Ukraine steps up drone attacks on oil refineries

The Insider
Illustration
Доступно на русском

Drone attacks on major oil refineries in central Russia have caused the country’s gasoline output to fall by 25% year-on-year, Reuters reported recently, citing calculations by industry sources for the first twenty days of June. According to the same estimates, production over the past week was also down 25% when compared with March, the month that Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries intensified.

The sources said daily gasoline output fell from an estimated 120,000 metric tons in March to about 110,000 tons in April and 100,000 tons in May. Production stayed near May levels in early June but fell sharply after two major producers — the Moscow Oil Refinery and TANECO in Tatarstan — halted operations over the past week.

The shutdowns removed about 15,000 tons a day from the market, cutting daily output to roughly 85,000 tons. That is about 25,000 tons below summertime domestic demand, which industry specialists put at a minimum of 110,000 tons a day. Reuters’ sources said refineries with spare capacity can cover only about 5,000 tons of the shortfall.

The gap is being partly covered by supplies from Belarus, estimated by traders at 100,000 to 150,000 tons a month, and by inventories built up by oil companies and independent traders in late winter and early spring. Industry sources also said Russia has begun increasing seaborne gasoline imports.

Reuters’ sources said Russia could boost supplies by lowering fuel quality requirements to the Euro-3 standard. Since December, refiners have been allowed to use up to 42% aromatic compounds, compared with 35% under the Euro-5 standard, potentially boosting gasoline production by as much as 200,000 tons a month.

Other possible measures include resuming the use of monomethylaniline (an octane-boosting additive that has been banned under Euro-5 rules for the past decade) and sending naphtha from simpler refineries to plants where primary processing has stopped but high-octane component units are still running.

Ukrainian drones last attacked the Moscow Oil Refinery in the city’s southeastern district of Kapotnya overnight into June 18. Open source intelligence (OSINT) analysts said the strike hit several key production units at the plant, which supplies up 40% of Moscow’s gasoline, about half of its diesel, and covers up to 70% of the Moscow Region’s demand for gasoline and aviation kerosene. 

See also

We depend on contributions from readers like you

Sign up for regular contributions.

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
About the project