Reports
Analytics
Investigations

OIL

97.22

USD

73.44

EUR

84.17

Donate
We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions.

275

 

 

 

 

News

OSINT analysts identify Russian air defense as cause of explosion at Moscow Refinery

The Insider
The alleged Russian air defense missile that caused the explosion. Photo: Astra

The alleged Russian air defense missile that caused the explosion. Photo: Astra

Доступно на русском

According to a report by Astra, it was a missile launched from a Russian air defense system that struck a tank at the Moscow Refinery in Kapotnya on June 18, triggering an iconic explosion and subsequent fire at the plant. The outlet cited its own OSINT analysis to justify the conclusion.

Published videos show a powerful explosion tearing off the roof of a fuel tank. Notably, one angle captures a contrail characteristic of air defense interceptors, allowing for the missile’s flight trajectory to be deduced.

The launch was allegedly carried out by a Pantsir air defense missile-gun system. The previous day, Ukrainian blogger Denys Kazanskyi had put forward the same theory about a friendly-fire air defense incident.

The hypothesis that a Russian missile struck the tank is supported by the analysis of Russian pro-war Telegram channel Voyenny Osvedomitel (Military Informant), which writes that the footage shows “an anti-aircraft missile (or a MANPADS missile)” hitting the fuel storage facility.

Telegramhttps://t.me/theinsru/3865

Photos and footage of the torn-off tank roof rising into the air became one of the most widely discussed images following the June 18 nighttime attack on Moscow. According to Russian authorities, the strike was the largest ever Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian capital in the past two years.

Based on published images, the strike on the Kapotnya oil refinery hit several key facilities at the plant simultaneously, marking the third attack on the refinery in less than a month and the second in the past two days.

See also

We depend on contributions from readers like you

Sign up for regular contributions.

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
About the project