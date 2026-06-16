Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow sets fire to its main oil refinery in Kapotnya

Moscow authorities have reported a massive drone attack on the Russian capital on the morning of June 16. One of the drones struck the oil refinery in Kapotnya, causing a fire.
The attack on Moscow’s core oil refinery was confirmed by mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who stated on his Telegram channel that a total of around 60 drones had been intercepted on approach to the city. One of the drones, however, “damaged a facility on the territory of the Moscow Refinery.” No casualties have been reported.
Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+ reports that the strike hit the Kapotnya Refinery, and that a fire broke out at its primary oil distillation unit ELOU AVT-6 — the “heart of the plant.”
Eyewitnesses are posting photos and videos of the fire.
The Moscow Refinery (MNPZ) is the key fuel producer for the capital and the surrounding Moscow Region. The facility belongs to Gazprom Neft PJSC and has been targeted by drones on multiple occasions. Following a massive drone attack on Moscow in mid-May, the refinery temporarily suspended operations.
Other Russian regions also came under drone attack overnight into June 16. Authorities in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai reported a fire at an oil depot, purportedly caused by “falling debris from a UAV.” No casualties were mentioned.