Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow sets fire to its main oil refinery in Kapotnya

Moscow authorities have reported a massive drone attack on the Russian capital on the morning of June 16. One of the drones struck the oil refinery in Kapotnya, causing a fire.

The attack on Moscow’s core oil refinery was confirmed by mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who stated on his Telegram channel that a total of around 60 drones had been intercepted on approach to the city. One of the drones, however, “damaged a facility on the territory of the Moscow Refinery.” No casualties have been reported.

Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+ reports that the strike hit the Kapotnya Refinery, and that a fire broke out at its primary oil distillation unit ELOU AVT-6 — the “heart of the plant.”