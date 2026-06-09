Fuel disruptions spread from occupied Crimea to Russia’s Krasnodar Region as governor blames “artificial rush”

Kondratyev added that temporary supply problems were mainly observed at small private filling stations, while gasoline remained available at most large chain stations. Suppliers were already “optimizing logistics” to avoid long-term disruptions, he said.

The Krasnodar Region emergency response headquarters also said fuel was available at gas stations run by major chains, and that disruptions at private stations occurred as a result of the fact that they buy gasoline in small wholesale batches and do not have long-term contracts.

In early June, restrictions on the sale of gasoline began to be rolled out in several Russian regions, as well as in annexed Crimea and the occupied Luhansk Region of Ukraine. Limits were also introduced in Moscow and the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg, and the Belgorod and Kursk regions. In some cases, gasoline sales were capped — at between 20 an 60 liters per customer — while some filling stations also restricted sales into canisters.

The sharpest disruptions were reported in annexed Crimea, where AI-95 gasoline sales were capped at 20 liters per customer per day. The shortage fueled a “shadow” market, with resellers charging up to 250 rubles per liter, well above the standard retail price of around 70 rubles. Reports later emerged of shortages of staple goods including sugar, grains, flour, pasta, and vegetable oil. An overnight attack on June 8 against the locomotive of a Moscow-Simferopol passenger train also disrupted scheduled rail service.