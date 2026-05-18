President Zelensky calls the largest attack on Moscow and Moscow Region “justified,” urges an end to the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has characterized yesterday’s aerial attack on Moscow and the Moscow Region as a response to the “prolongation of the war” and continuing Russian strikes against his country:

“Our responses to Russia’s prolongation of the war and strikes on our cities and communities are absolutely justified. This time, Ukrainian long-range capabilities reached the Moscow region, and our message to the Russians is clear: their state must end its war. Ukrainian drone and missile manufacturers continue their work.”

Zelensky noted that the distance from Ukraine’s state border to Moscow is more than 500 kilometers, and that the concentration of air defense systems around the Russian capital is “the highest.”