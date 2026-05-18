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President Zelensky calls the largest attack on Moscow and Moscow Region “justified,” urges an end to the war

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has characterized yesterday’s aerial attack on Moscow and the Moscow Region as a response to the “prolongation of the war” and continuing Russian strikes against his country:

“Our responses to Russia’s prolongation of the war and strikes on our cities and communities are absolutely justified. This time, Ukrainian long-range capabilities reached the Moscow region, and our message to the Russians is clear: their state must end its war. Ukrainian drone and missile manufacturers continue their work.”

Zelensky noted that the distance from Ukraine’s state border to Moscow is more than 500 kilometers, and that the concentration of air defense systems around the Russian capital is “the highest.”

Telegramhttps://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/19087

Serhii Sternenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister, in turn threatened larger-scale attacks on Russia, including Moscow.

At least three people were killed and more than 10 injured in the drone attack. Apartment buildings, private homes and businesses were damaged, including the Solnechnogorsk fuel station. Fires also broke out at the Moscow oil refinery and Sheremetyevo Airport.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted more than 550 drones overnight over Moscow, the Moscow Region, Belgorod, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Voronezh, Tula, Smolensk, Pskov, Lipetsk, Tver, and Rostov regions, Krasnodar Krai, and occupied Crimea.

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