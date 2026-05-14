Russian forces launch record 1,400 drones at Ukraine over 24 hours

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a record number of drones from May 13 to May 14. According to statements from Ukraine’s Air Force, 753 attack drones of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types, as well as decoy drones, entered Ukrainian airspace between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on May 13. Russian forces launched at least 675 more drones at Ukraine overnight into May 14. In total, at least 1,428 drones attacked the country over 24 hours.

Ukraine’s Air Force said 1,362 drones were shot down or radar-lost under the influence of electronic warfare tools. At least 50 drone strikes were recorded, along with falling debris from downed UAVs in 44 locations.

Since the evening of May 13, 41 missiles of various types have also been shot down over Ukraine. Fifteen missiles hit their targets.

The large-scale drone attack mostly targeted western Ukraine. On the evening of May 13, Hungary’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to protest the attack on the Zakarpattia Region, which is home to a significant ethnic Hungarian population.