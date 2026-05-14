Reports
Analytics
Investigations

OIL

97.22

USD

73.14

EUR

86.29

Donate
We really need your helpSubscribe to donations

82

 

 

 

 

News

Russian forces launch record 1,400 drones at Ukraine over 24 hours

The Insider
Photo: TASS

Photo: TASS

Доступно на русском

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a record number of drones from May 13 to May 14. According to statements from Ukraine’s Air Force, 753 attack drones of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types, as well as decoy drones, entered Ukrainian airspace between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on May 13. Russian forces launched at least 675 more drones at Ukraine overnight into May 14. In total, at least 1,428 drones attacked the country over 24 hours.

Ukraine’s Air Force said 1,362 drones were shot down or radar-lost under the influence of electronic warfare tools. At least 50 drone strikes were recorded, along with falling debris from downed UAVs in 44 locations.

Since the evening of May 13, 41 missiles of various types have also been shot down over Ukraine. Fifteen missiles hit their targets.

The large-scale drone attack mostly targeted western Ukraine. On the evening of May 13, Hungary’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to protest the attack on the Zakarpattia Region, which is home to a significant ethnic Hungarian population. 

See also

We really need your help

Subscribe to donations

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
About the project