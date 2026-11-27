Four Russian citizens and a Lithuanian national have been detained in Spain and Portugal in connection with the kidnapping and suspected killing of Russian designer Mikhail Gordeev, a co-founder of MigrAll Portugal, a project that helps Russians relocate to Portugal and obtain residence permits. Portugal’s Judicial Police announced the operation, code-named “Matryoshka,” on Nov. 26. Investigators allege that those detained were members of an international criminal group involved in kidnappings.

Gordeev, 32, was abducted in central Lisbon on Sept. 15, 2025. In addition to furniture design and assisting emigrants, he was involved in currency exchange, the Russian-language outlet Xpat.Land reported. Police say Gordeev was lured to a meeting under the pretext of carrying out a cryptocurrency transaction.

Surveillance cameras recorded Gordeev being forced into a car near Saldanha Square at around 6:30 p.m. His husband reported him missing after he failed to meet friends and his phone was found to be switched off.

According to CNN Portugal, the kidnappers intended to demand ransom for Gordeev’s release, but negotiations broke down, and it is believed that he was killed. The broadcaster reported that the group was also involved in kidnappings for ransom in other European countries.

Two Russian citizens and the Lithuanian national were detained in Portugal in March 2026, while two other Russians were arrested in Spain in September and November, Portuguese radio station Renascença reported, citing a source in law enforcement. All five remain in custody.

Gordeev had openly criticized Vladimir Putin’s government, prompting speculation after his disappearance that the kidnapping may have been politically motivated. Portuguese authorities, however, have not reported finding any political connection during the investigation. After Gordeev disappeared, his colleagues at MigrAll Portugal appealed for information about his whereabouts, and friends put up missing-person posters with his photograph across Lisbon.