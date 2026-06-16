Russian satirist Semyon Skrepetsky killed in Poland three days after staging anti-Putin protest in Berlin

Self-exiled anti-Putin artist Semyon Skrepetsky (real name Robert Kuzovkov), whose equal opportunity caricatures also made fun of the Russian opposition, was shot and killed on June 15 in the Polish city of Biała Podlaska, according to a report by local outlet Podlaski.info. The shooting took place at around 10 a.m. local time in a parking lot.

On June 12, Russia Day, Skrepetsky staged what turned out to be his final performance. Outside the Russian Embassy in Berlin, he pulled a Russian flag from a slit in the back of his pants and threw it into a trash bin. He then walked near the embassy with a painting showing Stalin holding an infant Putin. Skrepetsky wore bast shoes (traditional Russian peasant footwear made of woven bark), an ushanka fur hat, and an orange-and-black St. George’s ribbon (a Russian military symbol that has become associated with pro-Kremlin support for the war against Ukraine).

Three days later, around an hour before he was killed, Skrepetsky wrote on his Telegram channel that the protest in Berlin had “really pleased Russian patriots,” who responded with threats of sexual assault. The satirist posted a screenshot of a comment that read: “Kadyrov will personally rape you on Putin’s orders after the war. And finding you is a six-second job. So, get ready. By the way, don't forget the lube.”

Skrepetsky was a Russian artist, blogger, and political émigré who relocated to Poland in 2021. In his artwork and public actions, he mocked Vladimir Putin, the Russian authorities, and the war against Ukraine. He also took part in protests against the Belarusian regime of Alexander Lukashenko.