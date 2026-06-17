Two Belarusians released after being arrested on suspicion of involvement in murder of Russian satirist in Poland

Two Belarusian citizens who were detained yesterday in connection with the June 15 killing of Russian satirical artist Semyon Skrepetsky have been released, according to a report by REFORM.news. The murder occurred in the Polish city of Biała Podlaska. Marcin Kozak, a spokesperson for the district prosecutor’s office, said the detained individuals had no connection to the case, adding that investigators are considering several theories.

“We have gathered extensive evidence as part of the investigation. That evidence is being continuously analyzed. We are collecting all available information — analyzing digital materials, surveillance footage and witness testimony,” he said.

No suspect has yet been identified or detained.

Kozak previously said that an unidentified individual shot Skrepetsky several times between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m. on the morning of June 15. Five wounds were found on the victim’s upper chest and head. Shell casings and one 9 mm bullet were found at the scene.

About an hour before his death, Skrepetsky wrote on his Telegram channel that his latest protest in Berlin — which involved pulling a Russian flag from a slit in the back of his pants before placing it into a trash bin — had resulted in online backlash.

“The trick with the flag really pleased Russian patriots. Various [Chechens] are promising that Kadyrov himself, personally, on Putin’s orders, will rape me,” the artist wrote.

In his work, Skrepetsky regularly mocked Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his son Adam, depicting them as pigs. He also painted several works showing Ramzan Kadyrov having sex with Vladimir Putin and made a pencil sharpener shaped like a naked Kadyrov positioned down on his knees. The artist recorded several videos showing himself inserting pencils into the sharpener.