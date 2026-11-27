The second convoy of Russian ships, escorted by the frigate Admiral Golovko, has turned around in the Mediterranean Sea, according to OSINT analysts Sonarrow and GeoInsider, citing satellite images. The manoeuvre happened after Ukraine successfully attacked the corvette Mercury and another vessel that were part of a different convoy carrying military cargo.

OSINT researchers reported that the convoy of Russian ships, which includes Admiral Golovko, LADY D (IMO: 9349289), LADY R (IMO: 9161003), MAIA-1 (IMO: 9358010), and likely YELNYA (IMO: 6813095), had been slowing down off the coast of Tunisia for several days. Then, on Nov. 24, they turned around: that day they were spotted off the coast of Algeria, heading back toward the Strait of Gibraltar. The OSINT project GeoInsider writes:

“Following the strikes on Russian-linked vessels in Benghazi, Moscow may be reconsidering its plans for the Mediterranean.”

As Sonarrow notes, the satellite images show the Admiral Golovko and three vessels; the fourth, YELNYA, did not make it into the images.

Starboard Maritime Intelligence data reviewed by The Insider show that the vessels LADY D, LADY R, and MAIA-1, which sail under the Russian flag, left the port of Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad Region in the second half of October. Their specific route is unknown, as most of the time these vessels sail with their radio signals (AIS) switched off to conceal their location from maritime traffic monitoring services.

All three vessels were added to the U.S. sanctions list in May 2022. In addition, according to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), LADY D and MAIA-1 are, among other things, involved in transporting Russian arms exports, while LADY R provides logistical support for the Russian Defense Ministry. LADY R is also under sanctions from the EU, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, and Japan. In addition, MAIA-1 is also under restrictions from New Zealand.

According to a May 2025 report by Japan’s Foreign Ministry, LADY R and MAIA-1 were used to transport containers from North Korea to Russia as part of the two countries’ military-technical cooperation.

On Nov. 22, the Russian corvette Mercury and a Russian cargo ship were attacked near the port of Benghazi, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirming a successful strike on Russian vessels off the coast of Libya. He also confirmed a successful attack on a Russian vessel in the Gulf of Finland.

At the same time, Italy and Norway asked Ukraine to exercise caution and not to spread the war with Russia to other regions. On Nov. 26, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also said that he “would strongly caution against allowing this conflict to spread geographically.”