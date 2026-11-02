Sanctioned Russian “shadow fleet” tanker Louise 1 attacked near Strait of Hormuz, months after being targeted by Ukraine in the Black Sea

The Panama-flagged “shadow fleet” tanker Louise 1 (IMO 9290323), which Ukraine has placed under sanctions for transporting Russian oil, was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Oct. 29. Explosions sparked a fire aboard the vessel. The Louise 1 had previously been targeted by Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea in July 2026.

The attack occurred about 25 nautical miles (46 kilometers) northeast of the Omani city of Khasab, according to a Reuters report citing maritime security sources. A small boat approached the tanker, and unidentified attackers attached two limpet mines to its port side. The explosions caused a fire in the engine room that temporarily disabled the vessel.

There were 27 crew members aboard, all Indian citizens. None were injured. The fire was extinguished and the tanker later resumed its voyage. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to open source intelligence (OSINT) analysts, Louise 1 was carrying approximately 1 million barrels of Saudi oil at the time of the attack. There has been no independent confirmation of the cargo’s origin or volume.

The Louise 1 is a Suezmax-class tanker built in 2004, with a deadweight tonnage of around 159,000 metric tons.

According to data from the ship tracking platform Starboard Maritime Intelligence reviewed by The Insider, the tanker has regularly called at Russian oil ports, including Primorsk, Novorossiysk, and Ust-Luga. The database records 36 visits to Russian ports since May 2020. The vessel’s registered owner is listed as Panama-based Aquarius Maritime Ventures SA, its operator as UAE-registered PRY Shipping LLC, and its technical manager as India’s Anagha Ship Management.

The latest AIS (Automatic Identification System) signal available in the archived Starboard report was received on Sept. 28, 2026, near the coast of the United Arab Emirates, close to Khor Fakkan. However, the absence of subsequent data makes it impossible to establish the tanker’s route immediately before the attack.

According to data from Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR), Louise 1 carried nearly 735,000 barrels of Russian Urals crude from the port of Primorsk in February 2026, delivered more than 1 million barrels from Novorossiysk to India in March, and transported another 1 million-plus barrels of Russian oil in May, including shipments linked to the Russian oil company Lukoil. Ukraine imposed sanctions on the tanker on Feb. 12, 2026.

OSINT analysts also say that in 2024, Louise 1 received 4.65 million barrels of Iranian oil in 16 ship-to-ship (STS) transfer operations.

In July 2026, the Louise 1 was attacked by Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea. As The Insider reported at the time, the tanker was being used to transport Russian oil in circumvention of Western sanctions. Video of the July attack was later released.