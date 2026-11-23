On the morning of Nov. 22, an unknown number of Russian and Libyan nationals were killed in an explosion and fire aboard the Russian corvette Merkury in the port of Benghazi, Al Jazeera reported, citing unnamed local sources. Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed that the corvette was sunk as the result of a Ukrainian attack.

According to a statement issued by the Libyan government, the explosion aboard the ship was believed to have been caused by an attack involving an unmanned surface vessel, or naval drone. Al Jazeera’s sources said Merkury had been moored in the civilian seaport near a naval base, with eyewitnesses saying the ship was attacked by three drones. The sources also said Merkury was carrying weapons, ammunition, and drones.

The Benghazi-based Libyan administration had earlier said the ship entered the port to refuel and replenish supplies under a cooperation agreement between Russia and the forces controlling eastern Libya.

The Associated Press, citing two sources in the Libyan military, reported that a preliminary investigation found Merkury had been attacked by naval drones launched from a base controlled by Ukrainian forces in western Libya. The sources said at least four drones were intercepted and destroyed, but that two others struck the ship.

The attack was eventually confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Telegram post on the morning of Nov. 23.

"Despite all the enemy's attempts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk," Zelensky wrote, marking the first official acknowledgement that Ukraine has carried out an attack in Libya. "This is one of their newest ships, which was commissioned during the full-scale war in 2023…We continue operations in designated waters."



Zelensky added that a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter had been destroyed along with the corvette. Russia's Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the incident.

Also on Nov. 22, a Russian cargo vessel came under attack near the port of Benghazi. The open-source intelligence project GeoInsider initially identified the vessel as the roll-on/roll-off ship Ascalon (IMO 9198226). After reviewing satellite imagery, Exilenova+ reported that a Ukrainian unmanned surface vessel had apparently struck the pier next to the cargo ship Anastasiia (IMO 9349291), which appeared to be carrying military equipment (though the ship itself was not damaged).

Zelensky said Monday that Ukraine had used seven naval drones in Sunday’s attack and also struck the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which he said had been used to transport weapons.

Merkury is formally assigned to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. It is the same type of warship as the corvette Boykiy, which sustained serious damage in a Ukrainian drone attack in the port of Kronstadt near St. Petersburg on June 3.

Libya has remained divided since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The UN-backed Government of National Unity is based in Tripoli, while a rival administration led by military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army has ties to Russia, controls the country’s east.