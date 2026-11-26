Konstantin Malofeev, the billionaire owner of the Tsargrad media group and a longtime financial supporter of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, has said that one of the goals of Russia’s full-scale war is to fight the so-called “Zionist Occupation Government,” or ZOG. The abbreviation is used by neo-Nazis and white supremacists to refer to an alleged secret Jewish control of Western governments. Since 2024, Malofeev has been married to Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for her role in the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia.

In a Nov. 26 Telegram post titled “On ZOG,” Malofeev linked the story of financier Jeffrey Epstein to the collapse of the Soviet Union and the policies of Russia’s leadership in the 1990s. Without providing documentary evidence, he claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, British media tycoon Robert Maxwell, had taken the Soviet Communist Party’s alleged hidden reserves — often referred to in Russia as the “party’s gold” — to Israel. Malofeev further claimed that a “global network of Satanists” stands behind political events around the world, appointing politicians and controlling governments:

“Our current war with the West is also being waged for ‘de-Epsteinization’ — the liberation of the peoples of the world from what is known in extremist circles as ZOG, the Zionist Occupation Government.”

The abbreviation ZOG, short for Zionist Occupation Government, entered circulation among American neo-Nazis in the 1970s and later spread among far-right movements around the world. The Anti-Defamation League, a U.S. organization that tracks antisemitism and extremism, includes ZOG in its database of hate symbols.

Malofeev has used the terminology since at least February 2026. That month, Tsargrad published a column under his byline titled “Zionist Occupation Government” claiming that documents released in the Epstein case proved the existence of ZOG. Historian Semyon Charny examined Malofeev’s antisemitic and conspiratorial claims in detail for the Jewish magazine Lechaim.

Malofeev’s ties to neo-Nazis and the Russian authorities

In September 2025, Malofeev organized an international gathering of far-right and neo-Nazi groups at St. Petersburg’s Mariinsky Palace, home to the city legislature. As The Insider established, representatives of 20 organizations took part, including Greece’s neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, Italy’s neo-fascist Forza Nuova party, and the Lealtà Azione movement, which was founded by people with ties to the international neo-Nazi Hammerskins network. A greeting from Alexander Belsky, speaker of the St. Petersburg Legislative Assembly, was read aloud at the opening ceremony.

The gathering led to the creation of the “Paladins International Anti-Globalist League.” Organizers included the Double-Headed Eagle organization, founded under Malofeev’s patronage, and the far-right student group Brotherhood of Academists, which has chapters at leading Russian universities, including the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) and St. Petersburg State University.

Organizations linked to Malofeev also take an active role in events organized by the Russian Orthodox Church — with support from the Russian authorities. In September 2026, The Insider reported on far-right participation in major Orthodox religious processions. Malofeev’s Tsargrad news outlet described a Moscow-wide procession led by Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, as an “all-people Russian March,” invoking the name commonly associated with Russia’s nationalist marches (“Russky Marsh”). Malofeev himself took part alongside his wife, the aforementioned Maria Lvova-Belova. Several days later, Malofeev and Batu Khasikov, the head of Kalmykia, presented participants in the war against Ukraine with “Tsargrad Crosses.”

For years, Malofeev has also maintained contacts with European politicians who support Kremlin positions. As The Insider found, in 2018 Malofeev’s assistant Maria Reshetova handled paperwork for several foreign politicians attending the World Cup in Russia, including French members of the European Parliament Thierry Mariani and Philippe Olivier, members of the Le Pen family, and representatives of the European far right.

Malofeev has supported Russia’s aggression against Ukraine since 2014. In May of that year, The Insider established that former employees and associates of the financier had taken senior positions among pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas. Igor Girkin, the former head of security at one of Malofeev’s companies, became “defense minister” of the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic,” while Malofeev adviser Alexander Borodai became its “prime minister.” The Insider obtained a recording of a conversation in which Girkin reported to Malofeev after the seizure of Sloviansk. After Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, Malofeev publicly spoke about providing material support to the Russian military.

In September 2024, Malofeev confirmed that he had married Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, a position she has held since 2021. In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Lvova-Belova and Vladimir Putin over war crimes involving the unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.