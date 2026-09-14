On Sept. 6, a religious procession held in Moscow drew upwards of 100,000 people, according to the Interior Ministry. The procession, which travelled from the Cathedral of Christ the Savior to the Novodevichy Convent, was led by Patriarch Kirill (Vladimir Gundyaev). Notable attendees also included federal officials and far-right activists from several organizations.

Public preparations for the procession began a month before the event. An official Telegram channel was launched in late July, with its first posts appearing on Aug. 3. These stressed that the procession had Kirill’s blessing and the approval of Moscow authorities. Organizers also set up a dedicated website and a free mobile app while promising to provide transportation from some churches.

Far-right and nationalist organizations joined the campaign around the same time. The Malofeev-linked Two-Headed Eagle reposted the announcement on Aug. 3, while the far-right nationalist Russian Community published its own announcement the following day. By the end of the month, the Russian Community was urging supporters not only to attend but to bring friends, relatives, colleagues, and neighbors, as well as to distribute promotional posters in group chats, coordinate with parish priests, and organize separate groups.

The procession was promoted particularly heavily by Tsargrad, Malofeev's Orthodox nationalist television channel, which devoted a separate page on its website to the event. In the two days before the procession, the outlet repeatedly described it as a “Russian March.” One post called it “the real nationwide Russian March,” while in another, blogger Petya Pervy described it as “a genuine peaceful Russian march, with no political slogans or divisions.” On the eve of the event, Tsargrad again wrote that Moscow would see “not just a religious procession, but a real Russian March” — one featuring prayers for Russian soldiers and Russian “Victory.” Actress Yana Poplavskaya used the same formulation in a Tsargrad video.