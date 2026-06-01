European far-right figures meet in Belgrade with participants from Konstantin Malofeev’s 2025 neo-Nazi congress in St. Petersburg

Ioannis Zografos of the Greek “patriotic movement K-21” likewise spoke at the Belgrade conference. K-21 was formed after the collapse of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn, once the third-largest party in Greece. In October 2020, Golden Dawn was declared by a Greek court to be a criminal organization, and nearly 70 party members were convicted of crimes including the 2013 killing of Greek musician and anti-fascist activist Pavlos Fyssas, as well as attacks on migrants and political opponents.

In addition to Vacić, one of the Serbian organizers listed in connection with the conference was Goran Davidović, leader of the banned neo-Nazi organization National Alignment (known by the nickname “Führer”). The group was banned by Serbia’s Constitutional Court in 2011 for inciting religious and national hatred and intolerance. In the official list of speakers, Davidović was described as a historian and founder of the Party of Serbian Nationalists.

In Serbia, Davidović was sentenced to one year in prison for attacking participants in an anti-fascist debate at the Faculty of Philosophy in Novi Sad in 2005. In 2007, he was again charged with inciting national, religious, and racial hatred — this time over an attack on participants in an anti-fascist march in Novi Sad. Davidović was convicted in absentia but escaped jail by hiding out in Italy. He returned to Serbia in 2019 after the Belgrade Court of Appeals overturned the verdict.

Another speaker in Belgrade was Pavle Bihali, a representative of the Levijatan and Fortis movements and one of the founders of the Party of Serbian Nationalists.