Earlier this week, the Russia-installed “governor” of the occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson Region appointed Artur Talanov as acting head of Nova Kakhovka, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports. Most notably, RFE/RL had previously found that Talanov was involved in organized crime in Latvia in the 1990s, and may also have been involved in the purchase of Novichok, the Soviet-developed nerve agent used in the 1995 poisoning of Rosbusinessbank CEO Ivan Kivelidi, the first known victim of the poison.

The toxic substance was applied to the telephone receiver in Kivelidi’s office, and his wife also died in the assassination. Chemist Leonid Rink gave testimony to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) about the case saying that in spring 1995 he sold an ampule containing a substance similar to Novichok to Talanov, a former member of the Riga OMON riot police unit. Talanov then resold the substance to Vladimir Khutsishvili, a member of the bank’s board of directors, who was charged with the killing. Talanov confirmed that account in court.

Talonov himself also has an extensive criminal record. In 1997, a court in the Estonian city of Pärnu sentenced him to seven years in prison for an armed attack on four Latvians who were transporting a large sum of money to an Estonian bank. He later moved to Russia, where in the mid-2010s he tried to develop municipal transportation services in Buryatia, registering more than 10 companies in his name over the years.

Talanov entered politics in 2016, when he won a United Russia primary for the position of head of the Rodniki settlement in the Ramensky District. He lost the election but became deputy head and briefly served as acting head. In 2019, media reports said that as a member of the local election commission representing United Russia, he obstructed observers from the liberal Yabloko party. His predecessor, Vladimir Oganesov, stepped down “at his own request” — a standard Russian bureaucratic phrase for a resignation. According to Ukraine’s Center for Investigative Journalism, Oganesov had extorted money from residents and business owners in the Kalanchak District.

Vladimir Uglev, who helped develop Novichok with Rink under the supervision of Pyotr Kirpichev, died on Oct. 26. He had lived in the southern Russian coastal city of Anapa in recent years. In recent years, he had lived in the southern Russian resort city of Anapa. His name became widely known in 2018 when the biochemist gave a series of interviews following the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, England. Uglev also spoke extensively to the media about the properties of Novichok after Navalny was poisoned in 2020.