The Russian frigate Neustrashimy, which spent several months escorting tankers linked to Russia’s “shadow fleet” off the British coast, collided with a Russian refueling vessel while taking on supplies in the North Sea. Both ships sustained minor damage, according to a report by the the Daily Mail citing sources in NATO.

The tabloid did not name the second vessel or give the exact date of the collision. However, the open source intelligence (OSINT) project Russian Forces Spotter suggested that it may have been the Russian replenishment oiler Valentin Rykov (IMO: 4750653), which was headed toward Neustrashimy in October for a refueling operation.

As The Telegraph previously reported, the Valentin Rykov left the Baltic Sea and headed toward the Galloper offshore wind farm off England’s east coast. The newspaper said the tanker spent about 17 hours east of the wind farm, where it was believed to have attempted to refuel Neustrashimy.

The Insider reviewed vessel-tracking data from the Starboard Maritime Intelligence platform and found that the Valentin Rykov had maintained relatively high speed until Oct. 20 before abruptly stopping in the North Sea near Outer Galloper. The location matches the area of the suspected refueling operation. Valentin Rykov then changed course and returned to the Baltic Sea, where it was spotted with Neustrashimy on Oct. 27 in Denmark’s Great Belt strait. By then, the frigate had spent more than three months off the British coast escorting Russian “shadow fleet” tankers through the English Channel.