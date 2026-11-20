The Russian frigate Neustrashimy, which spent several months escorting tankers linked to Russia’s “shadow fleet” off the British coast, collided with a Russian refueling vessel while taking on supplies in the North Sea. Both ships sustained minor damage, according to a report by the the Daily Mail citing sources in NATO.
The tabloid did not name the second vessel or give the exact date of the collision. However, the open source intelligence (OSINT) project Russian Forces Spotter suggested that it may have been the Russian replenishment oiler Valentin Rykov (IMO: 4750653), which was headed toward Neustrashimy in October for a refueling operation.
As The Telegraph previously reported, the Valentin Rykov left the Baltic Sea and headed toward the Galloper offshore wind farm off England’s east coast. The newspaper said the tanker spent about 17 hours east of the wind farm, where it was believed to have attempted to refuel Neustrashimy.
The Insider reviewed vessel-tracking data from the Starboard Maritime Intelligence platform and found that the Valentin Rykov had maintained relatively high speed until Oct. 20 before abruptly stopping in the North Sea near Outer Galloper. The location matches the area of the suspected refueling operation. Valentin Rykov then changed course and returned to the Baltic Sea, where it was spotted with Neustrashimy on Oct. 27 in Denmark’s Great Belt strait. By then, the frigate had spent more than three months off the British coast escorting Russian “shadow fleet” tankers through the English Channel.
According to British defense sources cited by The Telegraph, difficult weather conditions forced the Russian vessels to seek calmer waters off Scotland’s east coast in order to complete the transfer. On Oct. 22, they were monitored by the British patrol ship HMS Tyne and an MQ-9B Protector surveillance drone that had taken off from RAF Waddington.
Russian Forces Spotter said the collision may have occurred during refueling in heavy seas, with waves making it difficult for the vessels to maintain a safe distance from one another.
NATO sources cited by the Daily Mail linked the increased risk of accidents to prolonged deployments of Russian naval vessels, adding that the need to escort tankers was forcing the Russian Navy to delay repairs and modernization. One source told the newspaper that Russian ships were effectively being operated until they were no longer serviceable.