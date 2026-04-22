Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich escorted several more sanctioned tankers through the English Channel and remains in the strait

The frigate Admiral Grigorovich of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet has escorted three sanctioned tankers through the English Channel and remains in the waters of the strait, according to a report by the maritime open source intelligence (OSINT) project Russian Forces Spotter. The vessel is believed to be waiting for more tankers to escort into the Atlantic.

According to Russian Forces Spotter, the Admiral Grigorovich escorted the Russian tankers Anatoly Kolodkin (IMO 9610808), Universal (IMO 9384306) and Gefest (IMO 9319882) through the strait. The Anatoly Kolodkin and Universal are on sanctions lists maintained by the UK, the EU, and the United States. The Gefest, previously known as Atalanta, is on sanctions lists maintained by the UK and the EU.

The Telegraph reported earlier in April that the Admiral Grigorovich had escorted the tanker Universal through the English Channel. Reporters from the newspaper, who observed the frigate from aboard the British vessel Royal Charlotte, said it was also followed by the sanctioned tanker Enigma (IMO 9333412). According to data from the vessel-tracking service Starboard Maritime Intelligence, Universal headed toward Cuba after entering the Atlantic Ocean.

In late March, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he had given military personnel and law enforcement officers the authority to detain vessels that are included on British sanctions lists if they are located in the country’s territorial waters. No ship from Russia’s “shadow fleet” has been detained in British waters since Starmer made that statement.