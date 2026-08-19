Russian frigate spotted in Baltic Sea escorting LNG tanker, which likely chose new route to avoid Ukrainian attacks

H.I. Sutton drew attention to that anomaly. The analyst said Murmansk is unlikely to be the final destination for the cargo, as Moscow does not need to “export gas to itself.” The shipment is more likely intended for East Asia, possibly China. If so, it would travel via the Northern Sea Route, traveling through the Arctic along Russia’s northern coast. The cargo may be delivered by the Portovyy itself or transferred to another tanker.

There is nothing unusual about LNG tankers transiting the Northern Sea Route, Sutton noted. However, such voyages typically begin from Murmansk, not from export terminals in the Baltic Sea. LNG cargoes from the Baltic Sea normally head south through the Mediterranean and the Suez Canal or around Africa.

During the summer season, the Northern Sea Route may be shorter and fairly easy for ships to navigate, and it may also help avoid risks from the war in the Middle East. But those are unlikely to be the decisive factors. The most likely reason for choosing this route is an effort to avoid Ukrainian naval drones, which have already succeeded in damaging LNG tankers outside the Black Sea.