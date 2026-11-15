IOC says athletes should not be held responsible for the actions of their governments

The International Olympic Committee opposes restricting athletes’ access to international competitions on the basis of their citizenship or their country’s participation in a war, an IOC press office representative told The Insider in response to an inquiry about Finland’s decision to tighten entry rules for Russian athletes, including those competing under neutral status. The IOC stressed, however, that decisions regarding the issuance of visas remain within the competence of national governments:

“Athletes’ access to international competition should not be limited by the passport they hold or affected by the involvement of their government in a war or conflict. This principle should be applied consistently for all athletes from all National Olympic Committees. The IOC will always uphold its mission to preserve a values-based and truly global sporting platform that provides hope to the world.”

The IOC also recalled the decision of its Executive Board dated July 7, which revoked the 2022 and 2023 recommendations restricting the participation of Russian athletes and teams in international competitions. At the same time, the committee provisionally reinstated the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee, which had been suspended in October 2023 over the inclusion of sports organizations from occupied Ukrainian territories.

The IOC also emphasized that international competitions outside the Olympic Games are run by the relevant sports federations, which set their own eligibility rules. The decision to hold competitions in Russia, to invite Russian government officials, and to use Russian national symbols at such events also rests with the federations and organizers:

“While visa decisions remain the sovereign responsibility of individual governments, the IOC works within its remit to support International Sports Federations and National Olympic Committees in their efforts to facilitate athletes’ participation in international sport, including for visa-related matters.”

The IOC did not say whether it intends to approach the Finnish government directly.

The Insider also requested comment from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). In a response, the court’s press office said it does not have jurisdiction over national governments. The court also recalled the recent proceedings between the Russian Ice Hockey Federation and the International Ice Hockey Federation, after which Russian teams were allowed to return to international competitions. CAS told The Insider that the reasoning behind the decision will be published shortly.

Finland restricts entry even for neutral athletes

On Nov. 12, the Finnish government announced tighter restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens. The new rules will apply to visa applications reviewed from Nov. 16 and will cover professional athletes, including those who have been granted neutral status and cleared to compete by international federations.

The Finnish authorities believe that the entry of Russian citizens for short-term work that is not of significant importance to the country’s national interests may pose a threat to its foreign relations. The restrictions may also affect holders of Schengen visas issued by other countries. Finland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs explained the decision by saying that Russia uses international sport to promote propaganda and the aims of the war against Ukraine. As Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen stated:

“As long as Russia’s war of aggression continues, Russian athletes have no business in Finland. Their entry into the country would be a threat to Finland’s international relations. The same is true of other short-term work under visas that is not essential to Finland’s national interests.”

The decision directly affects international competitions scheduled in the country. A cross-country skiing World Cup stage will take place in Ruka from Nov. 27 to 29, and Tampere is due to host the World Figure Skating Championships in March 2027.

In addition, seven Russian skaters are entered in the Finlandia Trophy figure skating Grand Prix, scheduled for Nov. 20 to 22 in Helsinki. Skating Finland Oy CEO Salla Mäkelä told the Finnish outlet Yle that the organizers have approached the International Skating Union (ISU) because they do not know which countries have issued visas to the Russian participants. As of the time of publication, the organizers had not specified whether the Russian athletes would be able to take part in the event.

The International Skating Union has already stated that it is examining the implications of the Finnish restrictions for holding the event:

“ISU believes that athletes should not be punished for the actions of their governments in a world where, sadly, many conflicts are ongoing.”

The organization has asked the Finnish Figure Skating Association and the organizers of the World Championships for further clarification.

Norway and Estonia also oppose admitting Russians as Sweden is preparing restrictions

On Nov. 12, the Norwegian government also announced its intention to bar Russian and Belarusian professional athletes, as well as accompanying personnel, from entering the country. Unlike in the Finnish case, the exact date when the measures will take effect has not yet been announced.

Estonia’s Ministry of Culture notified the International Ski and Snowboard Federation that competitions involving athletes from Russia and Belarus should not be held on Estonian territory. The ministry believes this would contradict Estonia’s position of supporting Ukraine and would instead create opportunities for Russia to spread its propaganda.

Sweden is also considering denying entry to Russian athletes, including holders of visas issued by other countries. Minister for Social Affairs Jakob Forssmed said that the government is developing a corresponding mechanism and expects to introduce it before the World Ski Championships, which will take place in Falun in February and March 2027. No final decision has yet been made.