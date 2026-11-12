Poland marks Independence Day with a massive march for President Nawrocki — and against PM Tusk

The event took place against the backdrop of two days of national mourning — Nov. 8 and 9 — following a terrorist attack in Kraków that saw a man open fire in the square, killing six random passersby and wounding at least 15, after earlier killing his own family. For that reason, representatives of the Tusk government also decided to address the crowd. However, when Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz wanted to tell the citizens gathered in Piłsudski Square about the importance of unity, he was booed off the stage.

By contrast, the speech by Nawrocki, who called on Poles to unite in the face of the tragedy, was received with enthusiasm.

The left-wing movement Antifa organized its own counterdemonstration. As Antoni, a rock band drummer who took part in the parallel protest in the ranks of Antifa, explained to The Insider, the need for such an action arose because of the large number of radicals who use the Independence Day march for their own purposes. He said:

“The Independence March is exploited by far-right organizations: ONR (National Radical Camp), All-Polish Youth, and other fascist and even neo-Nazi groups. People on the left are aware of this problem, which is why they are protesting. I would take part in the march if xenophobia and nationalism could be eradicated from it. An independent Poland does not mean a Poland exclusively for Poles, and nationalism is not patriotism.”

Janek, a participant in the march, believes that for many years the event has actually suffered from “negative coverage in the press,” which mainly drew attention to disorder and racist slogans. He assured The Insider that:

“The march has changed. It is no longer as vocal as it used to be, but many people still believe the media’s manipulations.”

In previous years, racist and antisemitic symbols did often appear at such processions, along with slogans about a “pure race” and “white blood.” In 2017, representatives of the organization Forza Nuova (New Force), which glorifies the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and holds antisemitic and extreme Italian nationalist views, took part in the march, with its leader even speaking during the procession.

Outbreaks of violence have also occurred. In 2020, a group of hooligans with white-and-red flags clashed with police.

However, as The Insider’s correspondent observed, lately such incidents have been rare, and the presence of radical groups in the procession is often condemned by other participants. At the same time, the Celtic cross is still a common symbol.

The Independence March has divided Poles for many years. According to SW Research, 42% of Poles believe that the march unites the country, while 37% are convinced that it deepens divisions in society. At the same time, 62% of Poles currently consider Nov. 11 the country’s most important national holiday, whereas in 2014 only about 30% held that view.