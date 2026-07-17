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Poland creates new military formation to protect border with Russia and Belarus

The Insider
Photo: REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki/File Photo

Photo: REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki/File Photo

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Poland’s Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has announced the creation of the Border Protection Component — a new military structure whose purpose is to bolster the defense of the country’s eastern and north-eastern borders, Defence 24 reports. The name references the Border Protection Corps of the Second Polish Republic (1924-1939). The new formation will be adapted to cope with modern threats, such as hybrid operations, migratory pressure, and drone attacks.

The Component will join the Territorial Defense Forces to become one of the pillars of Poland’s East Shield program, which was launched in May 2024 to strengthen security on the border with Belarus and Russia. The project provides for the construction of defensive infrastructure, the development of surveillance systems, and an enhancement of the state’s crisis response capabilities.

The new formation will comprise four brigades covering key sections of the eastern border. The unit’s tasks will include supporting state border protection, conducting reconnaissance, protecting infrastructure, and rapidly responding to threats. The troops will coordinate with the Border Guard and other national security agencies.

The creation of the Border Protection Component is described as another step in strengthening NATO’s eastern flank. It is intended to complement other East Shield measures and enhance Poland’s ability to defend its borders in the face of growing threats. Kosiniak-Kamysz promised to present organizational details and appoint commanders for the new formation. The creation of the unit is set to become one of the key elements of Poland’s long-term defense strategy.

This past September, Poland deployed 40,000 troops to the border with Belarus and Russia ahead of the Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2025 exercises — during which, according to Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, “very aggressive scenarios” were practiced.

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