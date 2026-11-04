Associates of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić reach Moscow on second attempt after first flight is turned back over Lithuania

According to Nova, the order to turn the plane around came from the head of corporate security at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla airport and was issued on the grounds that Vulin had managed to board the aircraft without undergoing a security screening. It is unclear how. The flight reservation database also showed no ticket for him on that flight, although it did show that he had traveled to Moscow shortly before the Sept. 21-22 elections.

Popović had also bought tickets to Moscow for every day after the election through Nov. 7, suggesting he may have expected that he would need to leave the country but did not know exactly when.

Serbian opposition figures had earlier hinted that they knew about the Vučić allies’ plans for a departure from Belgrade. As the head of the country’s Democratic Party Srđan Milivojević asked rhetorically on social media a few hours before the flight: