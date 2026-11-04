Reports
Analytics
Investigations

USD

81.67

EUR

91.6

OIL

94.8

Donate
We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions

150

 

 

 

 

News

Associates of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić reach Moscow on second attempt after first flight is turned back over Lithuania

The Insider
From left: Aleksandar Vulin (leader of the Socialist Movement), Dušan Bajatović (director of Srbijagas), and Nenad Popović (leader of the Serbian People's Party). Photo: N1

From left: Aleksandar Vulin (leader of the Socialist Movement), Dušan Bajatović (director of Srbijagas), and Nenad Popović (leader of the Serbian People's Party). Photo: N1

Доступно на русском

Three associates of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić recently tried to fly from Belgrade to Moscow but failed on their first attempt when their plane was turned around over Lithuania and sent back to the Serbian capital for security reasons, according to a report by local outlet Nova.

The Air Serbia plane was scheduled to operate a regular flight, JU134, from Belgrade to Moscow at about 6:48 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. Roughly two hours later, the aircraft reached southern Lithuania, where it was turned around. It returned to Belgrade at about 10 p.m.

X (Twitter)https://twitter.com/flightradar24/status/2117719673546604889

On board were Serbia’s former Deputy Prime Minister and Movement of Socialists leader Aleksandar Vulin, Serbian People’s Party (SNP) founder Nenad Popović, and director of the Srbijagas state-owned gas company Dušan Bajatović.

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin shaking hands with Vladimir Putin during the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin shaking hands with Vladimir Putin during the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024

Photo: Tanjug

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin shaking hands with Vladimir Putin during the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024
Nenad Popović
Dušan Bajatović, director of the state-owned gas company Srbijagas

According to Nova, the order to turn the plane around came from the head of corporate security at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla airport and was issued on the grounds that Vulin had managed to board the aircraft without undergoing a security screening. It is unclear how. The flight reservation database also showed no ticket for him on that flight, although it did show that he had traveled to Moscow shortly before the Sept. 21-22 elections.

Popović had also bought tickets to Moscow for every day after the election through Nov. 7, suggesting he may have expected that he would need to leave the country but did not know exactly when.

Serbian opposition figures had earlier hinted that they knew about the Vučić allies’ plans for a departure from Belgrade. As the head of the country’s Democratic Party Srđan Milivojević asked rhetorically on social media a few hours before the flight:

“And who is fleeing to Moscow by plane tonight at 6:30 p.m.?”

X (Twitter)https://twitter.com/srdjanmil037/status/2117560859325084029

Vulin and Bajatović later confirmed media reports that they had been on the plane with Popović. The former deputy prime minister called allegations that he had violated security procedures “lies,” while Bajatović said his trip was connected to negotiations over gas supplies and problems with payment transactions following the recent closure of Alta Bank in Serbia.

The plane eventually landed in Moscow on the morning of Nov. 4, with Vulin later posting a video address on Instagram recorded in central Moscow. In it, he said he had “not fled” Serbia but had come to Russia for a series of meetings related to gas deals.

Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/reel/DfUe_qVx3PX/

Aleksandar Vulin served as deputy prime minister in the final years of Vučić’s presidency. Before that, he headed Serbia’s Interior Ministry and later its Defense Ministry, and from 2022 to 2023 led the country’s Security Intelligence Agency (BIA) — Serbia’s main civilian security and intelligence service. Vulin has long been known for his pro-Russian positions and for organizing surveillance of opposition activists in Belgrade. In 2021, he provided Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev with recordings of conversations involving Russian opposition activists in Serbia. Those recordings may have contributed to the arrest and conviction of Andrei Pivovarov, the former head of the opposition group Open Russia.

Aleksandar Vulin

Aleksandar Vulin

Photo: Tanjug / STR

In 2024, Vulin received what was described as an “FSB order for cooperation” in Moscow, honoring his “professionalism” in addition to his work with the Russian security service.

Vulin’s tenure as deputy prime minister was brief, lasting from May 2024 to April 2025. Shortly before leaving the government, he was criticized by the EU enlargement commissioner over his pro-Russian stance. In March of 2025, he thanked Russia for helping Serbia “fight a color revolution” in reference to the large-scale student protests that had swept the country. Vulin had already been under U.S. sanctions since 2023.

Nenad Popović speaking at the Caucasus Investment Forum (CIF) 2026 in Mineralnye Vody, Russia

Nenad Popović speaking at the Caucasus Investment Forum (CIF) 2026 in Mineralnye Vody, Russia

Photo: Nenad Popović (@nenadpopovicsnp / Instagram)

Nenad Popović is the founder of the right-wing Serbian People’s Party. He currently serves as a minister without portfolio in Serbia’s government. In 2017, he was described as possibly being the country’s wealthiest politician thanks to a fortune built in part through business interests in Russia. Popović owns ABS Electro, a Russian electrical-engineering and industrial equipment group. Like Vulin, Popović is under U.S. sanctions.

Dušan Bajatović

Dušan Bajatović

Photo: Press service of the Russian Geographical Society

Dušan Bajatović has headed state-owned Srbijagas since 2008. He was also recently appointed Russia’s honorary consul in Novi Sad.

Serbia’s snap parliamentary elections in late October were won by the protest-driven student movement, with the Student List securing an outright majority in the National Assembly. Shortly before the vote, Vučić resigned as president, and on election day, he conceded the defeat of his Serbian Progressive Party. 

See also

We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions

Another way to support us

Add The Insider as a preferred source on Google and our reporting will show up in your Top Stories more often. Every reader who chooses The Insider helps show Google that our journalism matters.

Want to share it?

Publication:Associates of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić reach Moscow on second attempt after first flight is turned back over Lithuania

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
Follow Us:
About the project