Reports
Analytics
Investigations

OIL

97.22

USD

76.09

EUR

89.41

Donate

127

 

 

 

 

News

Vučić says 3-month extension of Russian gas deal will keep Serbian prices among Europe’s lowest

The Insider
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Vladimir Putin give statements to the press after a meeting in the Kremlin in December 2017. Photo: kremlin.ru

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Vladimir Putin give statements to the press after a meeting in the Kremlin in December 2017. Photo: kremlin.ru

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed earlier today that Russia and Serbia have agreed to extend supplies of Russian gas, according to a report by the news agency Interfax. As noted by Reuters, although Belgrade has sought to diversify its sources of supply by buying gas from Azerbaijan and liquefied natural gas from terminals in Greece, cheaper imports of Russian gas cover up to 90% of Serbia's needs.

Earlier on Monday, Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić held a “constructive” phone call in which they discussed bilateral ties, including those in the energy, oil and gas, and nuclear sectors. Following the call, Vučić said he had agreed to extend the gas supply contract with Russia for three months on favorable terms and claimed Serbia would become the second- or third-cheapest country in Europe in terms of natural gas prices for consumers.

“It was very important for me, and I thanked President Putin for this, that we received another three-month extension of the gas contract on very favorable terms,” Vučić told reporters in Belgrade. “We…pay between $320 and $330 (per 1,000 cubic meters). So the extension is, under the same conditions, 6 million cubic meters of gas per day…and if more gas is needed, it will allow us that kind of flexibility,” the Serbian president explained.

Last month, Vučić said Serbia, which is seeking membership in the European Union, wants to diversify its energy supplies away from Russia, aiming to secure about 20% of its needs through the EU’s joint gas-purchasing program, which it joined last year. However, in recent weeks the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran has left Europe with little spare capacity. On March 20, Serbia cut excise duties on crude oil in an effort to calm the domestic market and soften the impact of the conflict.

Serbia’s state gas company, Srbijagas, imports gas from Russia’s Gazprom. The two companies jointly own a gas storage facility with a total capacity of 450 million cubic meters in the town of Banatski Dvor in northern Serbia.

Serbia also pays for additional gas storage in neighboring Hungary. Gazprom and its subsidiary Gazprom Neft, with 44.9% and 11.3%, hold a majority stake in Serbia’s U.S.-sanctioned oil company Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS), though they are required to divest by May 22.

On Jan. 19, Hungary’s MOL and the UAE’s ADNOC signed an agreement with the Russian companies to buy their stakes in NIS, pending approval from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. The deal with the Russian company would grant MOL control of Serbia's only oil refinery, located in Pancevo.

See also

We really need your help

Subscribe to donations

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
About the project