Putin’s African ties: Military cooperation, “history” wars, and sanctions

A significant part of the final declaration is devoted to international politics. Russia and the African states in attendance agreed to oppose the blocking and seizure of sovereign assets, as well as to resist outside political and economic pressure. The parties intend to coordinate their positions when it comes to sanctions against African countries.

The summit participants also agreed to counter attempts at “rewriting and falsifying history.” These and other provisions are included in the final declaration, which consists of 101 points.

Another area will be assessing the damage “inflicted on African states during the colonial period.” Russian scientists are already developing a methodology for such assessment jointly with African colleagues. Preliminary results should be presented in 2027, and a special research laboratory is expected to open in Uganda in November 2026.

In his speech on Oct. 28, Vladimir Putin accused Western countries of trying to preserve Africa’s economic dependence and impose new debt obligations on it. The Russian president claimed that Moscow is ready to transfer technology and foster production on the continent.

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf stressed in his speech that African states are interested in developing local industry and gaining access to international capital. He also called for reforming the U.N. Security Council by expanding African representation.