Russian citizen detained in Poland on suspicion of spying after photographing trains and rail infrastructure

Police in the Polish city of Świdnica, located in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship, have detained a Russian citizen, according to a report by local outlet RMF24. Officers became suspicious of the 55-year-old Russian national after seeing him photograph passing trains and railway infrastructure. Investigators said his devices contained “hundreds of thousands” of images of other transport facilities — both in Poland and in other countries. He has been accused of spying on behalf of a foreign intelligence service.

The man was detained during a police operation securing a soccer match in Świdnica. He was sitting in a Volkswagen parked near a railroad crossing when officers approached. Police said he backed up and drove away, then was found near another railway site. He was standing beside the car and appeared visibly nervous when he saw the officers again, before trying to get back inside.

Police said they found professional photography equipment, mobile phones, laptops, external hard drives, and several identity documents in his possession.

The Russian citizen was ordered to be held in pretrial detention for three months. Tomasz Siemoniak, Poland’s coordinator for intelligence and security services, said the detention and arrest of a Russian citizen engaged in such activity was unusual: