Russia steps up sabotage campaign against Danish companies supplying Ukraine, intelligence service says

Russia has begun organizing sabotage operations against Danish companies that supply goods to Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) senior analyst Josephine Christensen.

Speaking Oct. 7 at a domestic security conference in Copenhagen, Christensen said:

"What we saw in the spring was a lot of planning, but very little carried out; what we saw in early summer is that they started to carry out a lot more," the official said.

The shift marks a significant escalation in Moscow’s hybrid warfare campaign, Christensen said, explaining that Russian authorities had concluded that their earlier tactic of targeting a broad range of sites “did not have the effect of deterring the Western (military alliance) NATO from supporting Ukraine.” Moscow is now “trying to hit targets that have a direct impact on the front line…that means weapons production,” she said.

According to PET, Russian operatives recruit people through Telegram and social media, first assigning them simple tasks such as gathering information and taking photographs before progressing to involve them in sabotage. The recruits can be random individuals, including homeless people and people with drug addictions.

“It could be anyone just looking for quick money. If the first person isn't successful, they'll throw another ⁠one at the problem until they succeed.”

Politico previously reported that the European Union is discussing possible responses to a hypothetical large-scale hybrid attack by Russia. Those talks intensified after a drone equipped with a detonator was found in early August near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft at Leipzig/Halle airport in Germany. Poland has also reported arson attacks and other acts of sabotage that the authorities suspect may be linked to Russia, as has Slovakia.

PET chief Emil Gresholm had previously said that Russian intelligence services were recruiting Danish citizens to carry out acts of sabotage against local defense companies involved in military aid to Ukraine.