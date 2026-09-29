Estonia accuses Russia of ordering arson attack on drone manufacturer Milrem Robotics

Estonian authorities have accused Russian intelligence services of ordering an arson attack that took place last month against a building in Tallinn belonging to drone manufacturer Milrem Robotics. Estonia’s foreign minister Margus Tsahkna and the country’s Internal Security Service (KAPO) issued statements on Sept. 29.

The fire broke out at the Estonian manufacturer’s building on the night of Aug. 14. Milrem Robotics develops unmanned military ground vehicles, some of which are used in Ukraine. No one was injured, and the company later said the incident had not affected production or deliveries.

Three people suspected of carrying out the arson were later detained in Latvia and were identified as Latvian citizens. At the time, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said investigators were examining possible Russian involvement.

The Estonian government has now publicly confirmed that assessment. Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said the fire was an act of sabotage ordered by Russian intelligence services:

“Based on the information collected by the Estonian Internal Security Service we can conclude with certainty that the arson attack on Milrem Robotics premises that took place on the night of 14–15 August in Tallinn was an act of sabotage ordered by the special services of the Russian Federation.



This act of sabotage is part of Russia’s broader campaign across Europe, aimed at intimidating us and weakening our support for Ukraine. Our response will be the opposite. We will increase both our support for Ukraine and the pressure on Russia to end its aggression.”

The Kremlin has rejected the allegations. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov called them “unfounded” and “ill-considered.”