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Latvia detains two suspects after arson at Estonian military plant, Russian involvement not ruled out

The Insider
Photo: ERR

Photo: ERR

Доступно на русском

Two people suspected of setting fire to the building of Estonian defense company Milrem Robotics in Tallinn have been detained in Latvia. The Estonian Prosecutor’s Office announced on Aug. 19 that the fire was established to have been deliberate and premeditated. The country’s authorities are also investigating possible Russian involvement.

According to state prosecutor Gardi Anderson, investigators have identified a total of three suspects. Two were detained in Latvia after their arrest was authorized by an Estonian court. Law enforcement agencies of the two countries are working on transferring the detainees to Estonia. The prosecutor’s office intends to finalize the third arrest in the near future. The suspects’ names and nationalities have not been disclosed.

“We are investigating all theories, including whether what happened was an act of sabotage. At present we cannot disclose more detailed information about the lines of inquiry,” Anderson said. According to the prosecutor’s office, shortly before the fire, a local resident noticed suspicious activity near a Milrem Robotics building and reported it to emergency services.

On Aug. 18, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that investigators are looking into possible Russian involvement. “One of the theories under investigation is a possible act of sabotage with Russian participation,” he said. The Russian embassy in Tallinn did not respond to a request from Reuters for comment, and Estonian authorities have not yet publicly presented any evidence of Russian involvement in the arson.

The fire broke out overnight into Aug. 15 in a facility used by Milrem Robotics. No one was injured. The company develops unmanned ground military vehicles that are used in Ukraine. On Aug. 19, Milrem Robotics CEO Kuldar Väärsi told Reuters that the fire had not affected production, supply chains, or equipment deliveries to Ukraine. According to him, the company expects to have more than 200 of its robotic systems in Ukraine by the end of the year.

Milrem Robotics ground robot

Milrem Robotics ground robot

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