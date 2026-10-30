Independent commemorations mark Day of Remembrance for victims of Soviet repression across Russia

State Duma MP Andrei Lugovoi, best known for his role in the 2006 death-by-polonium of Russian intelligence defector Alexander Litvinenko, also came to the memorial on the morning of Oct. 29. According to the Telegram channel Ostorozhno Novosti, he had hoped to encounter the U.S. or British ambassador and present a figurine of an Indian sepoy — a reference to India’s colonial past and the soldiers who served in the British imperial army. However, he did not manage to meet any of the diplomats.

Where commemorations were held in Russia

Public events honoring victims of political repression were planned in several Russian cities. In the Irkutsk Region, activists organized a reading of victims’ names at a memorial in Pivovarikha. Organizers invited residents to submit the names of relatives who suffered at the hands of Soviet repression even if their descendants could not attend the ceremony themselves.

In Kirov, the regional branch of the liberal Yabloko party received approval from city authorities for an Oct. 30 rally at the Solovetsky Stone on Morozovskaya Street.

A similar event was authorized in Veliky Novgorod, where participants planned to gather near the entrance to the 30 Years of October Park, to read the names of victims, and to express support for today’s political prisoners.

In St. Petersburg, a ceremony took place on the morning of Oct. 30, drawing several dozen attendees, including Yabloko members, city officials, lawmakers, ordinary residents, and representatives of foreign diplomatic missions. The event proceeded peacefully, with participants laying flowers and wreaths at the Solovetsky Stone. An additional ceremony and reading of names was scheduled later that day at the Levashovo Memorial Cemetery, a site of mass graves containing victims of Stalinist terror.

Commemorative events were also announced in the city of Kopeysk in the Chelyabinsk Region, where a rally was scheduled for Oct. 30 at the monument to victims of repression, and in Tolyatti in the Samara Region, where city authorities planned a flower-laying ceremony in the city’s Central District Park.

Yabloko also organized a separate 11-hour reading marathon titled “People, Do Not Kill Each Other!” on Oct. 30, bringing together participants from dozens of Russian regions. In Moscow, people could join the readings at the party’s headquarters.