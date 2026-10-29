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Germany detains two Belarusians suspected of plotting sabotage on Russia’s behalf

The Insider
Photo: picture-alliance/dpa/imageBROKER

Photo: picture-alliance/dpa/imageBROKER

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German police have detained two Belarusian nationals suspected of plotting acts of sabotage in southern Germany on Russia’s orders, Reuters reports, citing security services sources as quoted by Der Spiegel. According to the outlet, the detainees intended to set fires near a railway line and a power line. The men, aged 39 and 50, have been in custody since early October.

As Der Spiegel reports, both are also suspected of involvement in the Sept. 14 arson attack on an industrial park in Brașov, Romania, where a defense company that manufactures grenade launchers and ammunition operates. Romanian prosecutors are seeking the extradition of the two Belarusians, as well as a Ukrainian national detained in Poland in connection with the case.

Earlier this week, the Romanian Intelligence Service said that it had uncovered a sabotage network run from Russia. According to the agency, the network was behind the fire at the Carfil defense plant in Brașov. The Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism clarified that two suspects had been detained in Germany, where they were preparing similar attacks. Authorities in Poland, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Lithuania, and Denmark have previously reported planned acts of sabotage targeting the defense industry and facilities linked to aid for Ukraine.

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Publication:Germany detains two Belarusians suspected of plotting sabotage on Russia’s behalf

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