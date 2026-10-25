Putin offers fertilizer to U.S. in attempt to “restore relations” — but shipments never stopped after Russia invaded Ukraine, expert says

During an Oct. 21 meeting with U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, Vladimir Putin raised the prospect of a “restoration of bilateral relations, including in the sphere of economic cooperation.” After discussing supplies of Russian diesel and problems facing American farmers, Putin added: “We could also supply fertilizer, and in large quantities, to the American market.”

Washington, however, placed fertilizer on a list of goods exempt from sanctions as early as March 2022.

Josh Linville, Vice President of Fertilizer at U.S. financial services company StoneX, told The Insider that Russian fertilizer shipments to the United States never stopped even after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine — and in the case of nitrogen fertilizers, deliveries actually increased substantially:

“Since 2022, Russia’s share of U.S. urea imports has jumped from 21.5% to 40.7%, rising from 1.07 million metric tons to 2.2 million metric tons. Over the same period, Russia’s share of UAN [urea-ammonium nitrate] imports increased from 42% (1.12 million metric tons), to 57.2% (1.37 million metric tons).”

According to data Linville provided to The Insider, Russia’s share of U.S. potash fertilizer imports declined over the same period, though it was relatively small to begin with. Russia accounted for 10.35% of all U.S. potash imports in FY 2021, or 1.48 million metric tons. By FY 2026, its share had fallen to 7.12%, or 980,000 metric tons.