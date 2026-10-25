Reports
Analytics
Investigations

USD

80.54

EUR

90.24

OIL

117.38

Donate
We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions

135

 

 

 

 

News

Putin offers fertilizer to U.S. in attempt to “restore relations” — but shipments never stopped after Russia invaded Ukraine, expert says

The Insider
900 kg bulk bags of carbamide (urea) fertilizer produced by the Russian company Togliattiazot (Тольяттиазот). Photo: Andrey Gordeev / Vedomosti

900 kg bulk bags of carbamide (urea) fertilizer produced by the Russian company Togliattiazot (Тольяттиазот). Photo: Andrey Gordeev / Vedomosti

Доступно на русском

During an Oct. 21 meeting with U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, Vladimir Putin raised the prospect of a “restoration of bilateral relations, including in the sphere of economic cooperation.” After discussing supplies of Russian diesel and problems facing American farmers, Putin added: “We could also supply fertilizer, and in large quantities, to the American market.”

Washington, however, placed fertilizer on a list of goods exempt from sanctions as early as March 2022.

Josh LinvilleVice President of Fertilizer at U.S. financial services company StoneX, told The Insider that Russian fertilizer shipments to the United States never stopped even after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine — and in the case of nitrogen fertilizers, deliveries actually increased substantially:

“Since 2022, Russia’s share of U.S. urea imports has jumped from 21.5% to 40.7%, rising from 1.07 million metric tons to 2.2 million metric tons. Over the same period, Russia’s share of UAN [urea-ammonium nitrate] imports increased from 42% (1.12 million metric tons), to 57.2% (1.37 million metric tons).”

According to data Linville provided to The Insider, Russia’s share of U.S. potash fertilizer imports declined over the same period, though it was relatively small to begin with. Russia accounted for 10.35% of all U.S. potash imports in FY 2021, or 1.48 million metric tons. By FY 2026, its share had fallen to 7.12%, or 980,000 metric tons.

Change in Russia’s share of the U.S. fertilizer market

Change in Russia’s share of the U.S. fertilizer market

Source: Josh Linville / StoneX / The Insider

Linville said Putin’s statement appeared to be politically motivated.

“Assuming there are no major changes in global fertilizer markets, it is possible that Russian flows could increase. Russia is the world’s largest urea exporter, with 8.2 million tons exported in 2025.

However, they have had little issue in finding homes for those tons. Even without the U.S., they have plenty of friendly destinations to sell to. Recent flow volumes are ‘market right’ and any increase would likely take outside forces.

For UAN, Russia only exported 1.8 million tons in 2025, which means the U.S. represented 69% of their overall export destinations. [Russia’s] UAN production and export has fallen in recent years due to a lack of destinations.

Australia, Canada, and large parts of Europe have all blocked trade with Russia. That means the U.S. is one of the last major destinations remaining for Russia. If they could send more here, they would have already been doing so, but they have slowed in favor of urea.

I think it’s just politics, plain and simple. The market is already bringing Russian tons in a way that is seen as ‘market normal.’ Any increase would take a heavier hand from on high in order to improve government relations.”

See also

We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions

Another way to support us

Add The Insider as a preferred source on Google and our reporting will show up in your Top Stories more often. Every reader who chooses The Insider helps show Google that our journalism matters.

Want to share it?

Publication:Putin offers fertilizer to U.S. in attempt to “restore relations” — but shipments never stopped after Russia invaded Ukraine, expert says

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
Follow Us:
About the project