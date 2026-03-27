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Russia temporarily halts ammonium nitrate exports after Ukrainian drone attack shuts down major fertilizer producer

The Insider
The Dorogobuzh plant following the Ukrainian drone attack in February. Photo: Supernova+ Telegram channel

The Dorogobuzh plant following the Ukrainian drone attack in February. Photo: Supernova+ Telegram channel

Russia has suspended exports of ammonium nitrate from March 21 until at least April 21, according to a report by Interfax citing the Ministry of Agriculture. Export licenses that have already been issued, as well as new ones, have been suspended. The only exception is for supplies under intergovernmental agreements.

“The restriction was introduced on the basis of a decision by the operational headquarters of Russia’s Agriculture Ministry, which oversees supplies of nitrogen fertilizers to agricultural producers and the procedure for fulfilling them. Amid growing export demand for nitrogen fertilizers, suspending overseas shipments will make it possible to prioritize the needs of the domestic market during the spring fieldwork period and ensure that it proceeds without disruption,” the ministry said in a press release.

On Feb. 25, a Ukrainian drone attack shut down the Dorogobuzh chemical plant in Russia’s western Smolensk Region. The plant is part of the Acron Group, a mineral fertilizer producer which produces ammonium nitrate. Regional governor Vasily Anokhin said the ammonia unit is expected to restart by May, while the ammonium nitrate production unit is scheduled to resume operations by the end of June.

Dorogobuzh produces 5% of all mineral fertilizers made in Russia, accounting for 11% of all ammonium nitrate production (the fertilizer most in demand on the domestic market) as well as 9% of Azofoska, a nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium fertilizer.

Exports of nitrogen and compound fertilizers from Russia have been subject to quotas since December 2021.

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