One in four FSB arrest videos is staged and confessions are recorded in multiple takes after torture, Memorial finds

One of the most vivid cases described in the study is that of Romanian national Adrian-David Kercho, who was detained in Abkhazia in November 2024 before being handed over to the FSB on Dec. 13. According to Memorial, after that Kercho was beaten, subjected to a series of back-to-back administrative arrests, and forced to confess to espionage. The security agency filmed a staged video of his arrest only on April 15, 2025, releasing it 10 days later. The date of filming was then declared the official date of Kercho’s arrest. He was subsequently sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Another example involves Yury Kayev, a defendant in the so-called “Kherson Nine” case. According to Kayev, after his actual arrest he was subjected to a week’s worth of brutal torture. Then, around a month later, security forces took him out onto a street in Kherson, handed him a bag with his personal belongings, and ordered him to walk along the pavement — warning that his arrest would be filmed. Kayev was told he should fall in such a way so as not to injure his face in front of the camera. According to Kayev, the scene was successfully shot on the first take.

The discrepancy between footage published by the FSB and the real circumstances of arrests was previously revealed by The Insider in the case of Ruslan Sidiki, who was convicted of carrying out a drone attack on the Dyagilevo military airfield and a railway bombing in Ryazan Region. The case materials studied by The Insider show that on Nov. 29, 2023, a police officer stopped Sidiki near his home in Ryazan. The officer compared the man’s face with a composite sketch and asked him to come to the police station for a conversation. Sidiki agreed. However, in the footage published by the FSB, Sidiki is shown being apprehended by armed security officers who drive up to him near a row of garages and jump out of their vehicles in order to make the arrest. Between the real arrest and the filming of the staged video, Sidiki was beaten and tortured with electric shocks. Upon admission to the pretrial detention center, numerous wounds, bruises, and hematomas were recorded.

The Insider found a similar discrepancy in July 2026, when the FSB published a video of the arrest of Anapa resident Maksim Ovchinnikov on treason charges. The Insider established his identity even though the agency had not named the detainee, and the clip itself turned out to be edited together from footage shot over the span of several months. According to an acquaintance of Ovchinnikov, the first shots date back to January 2026, when he was detained prior to his first administrative arrest. In the subsequent shots of the interrogation at the FSB directorate, green leaves are already visible on the trees, and people are wearing much lighter clothes. Ovchinnikov was first detained on Jan. 27, and on Feb. 27 FSB officers moved him from the detention facility to an unknown destination. For more than 70 days, his relatives did not know his whereabouts. In May, Ovchinnikov turned up in a pretrial detention center in Krasnodar. The FSB published the doctored arrest footage on July 4, presenting what was happening as the arrest of a man accused of treason.