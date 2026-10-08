FSB-linked charges appear in 67% of Russia’s political cases in 2026, Memorial report finds

Overall, the scale of politically motivated criminal prosecutions inside Russia has not changed significantly. Memorial recorded 1,393 new defendants in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 1,339 during the same period last year, an increase of 4%. But the structure of repression is markedly new: the number of people prosecuted under statutes related to freedom of expression fell from 487 to 380, or 22%, while cases that rights advocates classify as restrictions on freedom of association rose from 219 to 328. Meanwhile, a previous rise in treason, terrorism, and sabotage cases effectively leveled off.

Much of the growth in the “freedom of association” category came from separate repression campaigns. Prosecutions against individual supporters of Alexei Navalny rose from 69 to 143 over the year, cases against Jehovah’s Witnesses increased from 45 to 91, and defendants from the so-called “Citizens of the USSR” movement jumped from 13 to 29. Nearly all cases Memorial classifies as prosecutions of Navalny supporters involve allegations of financing extremist activity through donations to his Anti-Corruption Foundation. In every quarter of 2026, at least 40 new such prosecutions became known.

Authorities also continued to prosecute people accused of involvement with Vyacheslav Maltsev’s Artpodgotovka movement. Memorial recorded 44 such cases in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 20 over the same period last year. Human rights advocates say the reasons for the simultaneous intensification of several unrelated campaigns remain unclear: it may reflect a shift in law enforcement attention toward alleged “organized” structures, though the authors do not rule out the possibility that several separate trends simply coincided.

At the same time, political prosecutions are becoming more severe. The share of cases involving at least one charge classified as especially serious rose from 29% in the first nine months of 2025 to 34% in 2026. Although the overall number of speech-related cases declined, their severity increased: the offense of “justifying or promoting terrorism” now accounts for more than 60% of prosecutions in the speech category, and in more than 80% of such cases, defendants are deprived of their liberty.