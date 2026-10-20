Anonymous hackers leak alleged email archive with hundreds of thousands of messages from Alternative for Germany party

The site does not publish the emails themselves, but rather short summaries of the messages made using specialized software. The content of the correspondence is sorted into categories (including racism and antisemitism) and rated by severity (from low to critical). The rating is based on the content of the emails, not on the status or prominence of the people mentioned in them. The critical level is assigned to content related to serious harm, crimes, or violence.

The creators of the site explain that the service is merely an index to the archive, while the original messages are held within the archive itself. Publishing each email on a separate page would put the entire archive of private correspondence — including messages from rank-and-file party members and people who simply contacted the party — into the public domain.

The International Cyber Digest (ICD) claimed on its X page that the hacker behind the breach said he gained access to the emails through one of the party’s websites, whose software had not been updated in time. His goal, it said, was to demonstrate the AfD’s “degeneracy and hypocrisy.”

ICD analyzed the site and reported that the dataset includes the mailbox of former party leader Alexander Gauland, the honorary chairman of the AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag. His most recent message is dated Sept. 12, 2026.

According to polls, the AfD is currently the most popular party in Germany, with a rating of 28%. It is followed by the CDU — the party of Chancellor Friedrich Merz — with 19%.

In early September, the AfD finished first in the state election in Saxony-Anhalt, giving the party the chance to form a state-level government for the first time in its history. As Dmitri Stratievski, director of the Eastern Europe Center in Berlin, told The Insider, the AfD branch in Saxony-Anhalt is one of the most far-right in the country.